Miss USA 2018: Who Are The Judges, Performers, & Everything Else You Need To Know

Believe it or not, there’s more to the Miss USA pageant than just the 51 gorgeous contestants. Find out who else will appear on camera tonight!

So you’ve already studied up on all the Miss USA contestants who will be taking the stage tonight and seen them in the preliminary competition – now what? Even though you know that Miss Indiana wants to become an organ transplant surgeon and Miss District of Columbia has her own cake baking business, that doesn’t quite mean you’re ready to tune in tonight. That’s because at 8 p.m. EST when FOX starts streaming the pageant we’ve all been waiting for, these gorgeous gals won’t be the only ones gracing your TV screen from George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Louisiana. That’s right, there is also an incredible line-up of judges and performers that you need to take note of before you tune in.

Let’s start with the ladies who will be making tonight’s decision – after taking your votes into consideration, of course! The selection committee will feature five fabulous females and whether you’ve heard of them or not, we think you’ll trust their judgment. There’s Natasha Curry, Miss Washington USA 1999, TV host and news anchor, Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics, Crystle Stewart, TV host, model and actress, Denise White, founder and CEO of EASG Sports Management and Lilliana Vasquez, host and producer. Wow, right? As if the contestants weren’t enough talent for the room to hold already.

On top of all that, country singer Lee Brice will be performing, as well as one of the show’s hosts, Nick Lachey. That’s right, in addition to hosting with his wife and Miss Teen USA 1998, Vanessa Lachey, Nick will take the stage with his 98 Degrees bandmates Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons. You still with us? Good, because you also need to keep an eye out for the jam-packed night’s third host, fashion expert Carson Kressley who you may know from Queer Eye, and supermodel Lu Sierra who will be analyzing the pageant for us all.

What better way to spend two hours than watching this star-studded event? Don’t forget to vote at vote.missusa.com to make sure former Miss USA Kara McCullough passes off her crown to the right winner tonight.