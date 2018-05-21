5 Things
Miss Nebraska Wins Miss USA 2018: 5 Things To Know About Sarah Rose Summers
Yes Queen! Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA, and we are in awe! Here’s everything you need to know about her!
What a night! This year’s Miss USA competition was certainly a tough one. The ladies gave it their all with perfect smiles, toned figures, and socially conscious answers. It’s still hard to accept the fact that there could only be one winner! However, Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers earned the crown, and we couldn’t be happier. She definitely stole our hearts with her final answer. When asked what she would write on a blank sign given to her en route to a march, she answered “speak your voice,” and we can’t think of anything better! So, in honor of her big win, we’ve compiled a list of everything there is to know about her. Keep reading below!
- Sarah Rose attended Texas Christian University. She graduated Cum Laude, and completed two separate degrees. One, a Bachelor of Science in Child Development and the other a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication with a Business minor. Not too shabby, right?
- She pursued a medical career based on a personal experience. When Sarah was a child, she was hospitalized, and that experience pushed her to pursue a career in child development. With her degree she plans to work as the liaison and advocate between children and families and the medical team in a children’s hospital setting, according to missuniverse.com.
- She was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Promotion Team. While in college Sarah was responsible for interacting with fans, sponsors, and partners on game day.
- She was a sorority girl. Sarah was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. In addition to being apart of an organization, she was also apart Ignite Ministries leadership team, a Cook Children’s college student volunteer, and worked at Lululemon, and was a Pilates instructor.
- Sarah studied abroad. Also during her college years, Sarah studied in Peru. It was a pretty adventurous experience as she hiked Manchu Piccu and slept in a mosquito net in the Amazon Basin. What can’t she do?!