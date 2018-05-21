Miss Nebraska Wins Miss USA 2018: 5 Things To Know About Sarah Rose Summers

Yes Queen! Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA, and we are in awe! Here’s everything you need to know about her!

What a night! This year’s Miss USA competition was certainly a tough one. The ladies gave it their all with perfect smiles, toned figures, and socially conscious answers. It’s still hard to accept the fact that there could only be one winner! However, Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers earned the crown, and we couldn’t be happier. She definitely stole our hearts with her final answer. When asked what she would write on a blank sign given to her en route to a march, she answered “speak your voice,” and we can’t think of anything better! So, in honor of her big win, we’ve compiled a list of everything there is to know about her. Keep reading below!