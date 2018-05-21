Meghan Markle’s Sexiest ‘Suits’ Photos: See Her Hottest Looks As Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle had some pretty sexy moment as her ‘Suits’ character Rachel Zane! Check out her smoldering hot looks on the show right here!

Meghan Markle, 36, has always wowed in her performance as her character on Suits, Rachel Zane, and not only has Rachel’s fashion always been on point, but the character has had some incredibly hot looks over the show’s seven seasons. Playing a paralegal-turned-lawyer, Rachel persevered to finally achieve her dream of becoming an associate at Pearson Specter Litt and just like Meghan, she’s always stunned with her gorgeous looks and charm! Seriously, while we are so over the moon about Meghan’s Royal Wedding, we’re going to miss Rachel’s iconic fashion moments and her sexy looks!

Speaking of weddings, her character finally got to marry the love of her life Mike Ross on the show in their final episode together — just like Meghan just got to marry Prince Harry over the weekend. During the episode, Meghan looked flawless in her wedding dress — but nothing can compare to how stunning Meghan looked when she finally said “I do” at wedding to Prince Harry. While you admire how art has imitated life, check out Meghan’s sexiest, most iconic moments from her time on the show here!

Before Meghan got ready to walk down the aisle with Prince Harry on May 18, she was trying to keep her head up amid all the drama surrounding her family. With her father Thomas Markle‘s hospitalization and heart surgery and her half-sister Samantha admitting she convinced her father to pose for paparazzi photos for money, fans were concerned about Meghan. However, not only did she seem unaffected in her first appearance since all that drama went down, Meghan was all smiles at the Royal Wedding as Prince Charles walked her down the aisle.