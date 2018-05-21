12 Stars Who Wore Their Hair ‘Messy’ On Their Wedding Day: Meghan Markle, Amy Schumer & More

We were in absolute awe of Meghan Markle’s natural beauty on her wedding day! While some are calling her hair style ‘messy,’ we loved her loose bun, and she wasn’t the first to do this kind of bridal hair!

Meghan Markle stunned walking down the aisle, with her hair tucked into a loose bun, and adorned with Queen Mary’s dazzling tiara. Several viewers criticized her style as “messy” and “undone,” while others applauded her natural beauty. “It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours!” her wedding hairdresser, Serge Normant, recalled in an interview at Kensington Palace. He revealed the whole look took only about 45 minutes to create, and it was inspired by her personal style and Audrey Hepburn. “Her style is so easy and not contrived,” he said. “I didn’t want to do anything set in a time frame — too much volume — that would look retro, I just wanted a loose and easy look, which is why we chose that loose bun.”

Of course, several celebrity brides have gone for this ‘messy’ style! Most recently, Amy Schumer went for a whimsical ponytail that complemented the bohemian vibes of her ocean-side wedding. Her romantic updo left curls and pieces framing her face, while the rest was pulled back in a loose braid and long pony. Similarly, Bachelor In Paradise’s Carly Waddell wore her hair in a gorgeous fishtail braid that aired on the side of loose and messy, rather than tight and clean. Still, the style screamed romance as she and her hubby-to-be Evan Bass exchanged vows in paradise.

Keeping with the beach wedding theme, Cindy Crawford wore her natural curls when she wed Rande Gerber in 1998. For her low-key Bahamas nuptials, Cindy opted for a short, Galliano slip, and left her brunette locks in natural, messy, beachy waves. Let’s be honest, she could have been in a paper bag and still look stunning!

We see a definite trend coming, based on Meghan Markle’s bridal hair! While the look may have been ‘undone,’ it was purposeful and on-point with her personal style.