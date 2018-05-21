Luke Bryan & Gabby Barrett Melt Hearts With Sweet Duet On ‘Idol’ Finale

That’s how it’s done! During the ‘American Idol’ finale, Luke Bryan stepped out of his judge’s chair and joined Gabby Barrett to deliver a sweet performance of his hit, ‘Most People Are Good.’

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 18, Gabby Barret, 17, and Maddie Poppe, 20, better have been taking notes. The American Idol finalists were given a masterclass on how to command a stage courtesy of the country music superstar that has been guiding them all this season. Luke Bryan, 41, decided to back up his critiques, taking a break from judging the competition to perform during the second night of the Idol finale on May 21. He started it off with “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” setting the tone for Gabby to join on stage. The two delivered a duet of his heartfelt ode to the good of humanity, “Most People Are Good.” Gabby proved why she was there in the finals, and her voice was a wonderful addition. Afterward, Luke said that the chance to finally sing with her was like being “back home where I belong.”

This finale doesn’t just crown another American Idol winner. It also wraps up Luke’s first year as host of the once-cancelled program. “It’s interesting,” he said during a Good Morning America appearance in March, per PEOPLE. “It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to,” he said. “It’s what you signed up for.… It’s been a learning experience for me,” Bryan shared. “It’s been inspirational for me. It makes me want to get back in the studio and work harder because you see truly wonderfully talented people and it inspires you.”

If fans knew how hard it was for Luke to critique another singer, they may have been nicer to him during this season. “I wasn’t prepared for the fans to get so mad at me for people that we send home,” he told Extra in April. “But we have to send somebody home. We love them all!” He also revealed some of the hate mail he’s gotten over his stint on Idol. “ ‘I’m ripping up tickets to your concert, you’re awful, you’re a horrible human being!’ “

As for his possible pick for the winner? Fellow judge Katy Perry has thrown her support behind Maddie, per Billboard, saying that Maddie has the possibility to shine on streaming services. Luke, on the other hand, sees all three finalists finding success, post-Idol. “I’m totally sold that any of the top three are certainly worthy of having big, big hits down the road in whichever genre they carve out their spot in,” Luke Bryan told Billboard. “That’s what we signed up for. Our goal has been to find somebody that can have legitimate success on the radio, in touring and be big-time artists. If I couldn’t stand here and believe that, I wouldn’t have signed up for next year.”