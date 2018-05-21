Luke Bryan Drags Katy Perry Offstage After She Kisses ‘Bachelorette’ Becca On ‘Idol’ Finale

Katy Perry just kissed a girl – and she liked it! When Becca Kufrin stopped by the ‘American Idol’ finale, Katy couldn’t stop smooching the new ‘Bachelorette.’ In fact, Luke Bryan had to step in before things got even more cray!

Can Katy Perry just be on every show? She clearly was the highlight of the American Idol finale, especially when Rebecca ‘Becca’ Kufrin stopped by to promote her role as the next season of The Bachelorette. While Becca and Ryan Seacrest were talking, Katy came out of nowhere to kneel down next to Becca. “Can I be in the running?” she said before planting a sweet kiss on Becca’s wrist, completely in love with Becca (to be fair, she was looking gorgeous.)

“I’m not single but I still like you she said, before adding that Becca “has a scripture verse on her arm!” Suddenly, Katy went back to kissing Becca’s wrist. As Ryan plugged the next season of the Bachelorette, Luke Bryan had to rescue Becca before things got out of hand – pun intended. Luke used his country boy strength to literally drag Katy away! WOW. Is it too late for Katy to jump in as a last minute replacement? Maybe towards the finale? It wouldn’t be the first time that Becca has experienced some love switcheroo.

Twitter was absolutely loving this interaction between Katy and Becca. “KATY IS GAY FOR BECCA MY WIG,” @ChillingLaidBack tweeted, before adding, “I think we can just cancel the bachelorette this season, since Katy’s trying to get that rose on American Idol.” Did @katyperry just propose to @thebkoof?! Anything can happen on the #IdolFinale!,” the Bachelorette twitter account added. Maybe!

The real question is – who was Katy talking about when she wasn’t single? Did she just go public with her rumored revived romance with Orlando Bloom? The last we heard, Katy and Orlando were trying to keep things on the DL, but Katy was ready to let everyone know they were back together. “Katy doesn’t want to make things very secret with Orlando Bloom,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and if he wanted to marry her and have children, she would be all in.” Well, maybe not – considering how much she was hitting Becca. Does Orlando have to be worried now?