Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & Blac Chyna: Who Had Hottest Ab Pics Weeks After Giving Birth

Post-pregnancy weight loss isn’t easy, but Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & Blac Chyna made their snapbacks look effortless! All 3 shared impressive bare ab pics just days or weeks after giving birth, leaving us in awe!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, revealed her post-baby body for the first time on May 21 via Snapchat — and she looks amazing! After giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12, Khloe is finally working out again after five weeks off, and she’s currently 11 days into her fitness regime. Already though, Khloe has abs, and she wasn’t shy about flaunting them for her followers. She’s not the only Kardashian mama who couldn’t wait to reveal her bare abs soon after giving birth though. Kylie Jenner, 20, and Blac Chyna, 30 — mom to Dream Kardashian, 2 — also bared all just days/weeks after welcoming a baby! Click through the above gallery to see which ab selfie you like best.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian, 31, had Dream in November 2016, and just nine days after Chyna gave birth, the mom-of-two took to social media to display her already-flat stomach. “👶🏽 9 days Postpartum with my 2nd child,” she captioned a video clip of herself showing off her midsection. Just a few more days after that, Chyna posed on Snapchat in just a sports bra and leggings, her post-baby belly once again on full display. There’s no doubt she was looking as toned and as fit as ever! At the time, Chyna boasted about dropping 23 pounds in three weeks.

Kylie too had an epic bounce-back though. The new mom, who welcomed Stormi Webster on February 1 with Travis Scott, 26, took to social media again almost instantly after giving birth. Her first bare-stomach selfie however, was posted just one month after Stormi’s birthday. In the snapshot, Kylie has no hint of a baby bump whatsoever! Days after that, the makeup mogul posted on Instagram, revealing her toned tummy once again. But perhaps her most impressive early shot was taken during Coachella weekend in April. Posing in tiny bra-like top, Kylie’s exposed and tighter than ever — her abs are sick!

Khloe has reportedly been eating clean and working out religiously to get back into shape. Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie didn’t have to go to extremes to lose most of her baby weight. “The fact that this is Kylie’s first baby, combined with her young age, and the incredible shape she was in prior to becoming pregnant, have all contributed to her body snapping back so fast,” an insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY in March.

As for Chyna, she reportedly underwent surgery to get her bangin’ body back. In fact, Rob claimed in July that he paid $100,000 in secret plastic surgery expenses for his ex. Speaking with an M.D. at the time, we learned surgery after child birth isn’t actually as rare as some may think. “The most common procedures after child birth are abdominoplasty, mastoplasty, nipple reduction, treatment of varicose veins, liposuction of the thighs, buttocks and abs, laser treatment for stretch marks, and vaginal rejuvenation,” Dr. Joseph A. Russo told us.

No matter HOW they got their abs though, these new moms were looking amazingly fierce in such a short period of time after giving birth!