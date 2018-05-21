Kendrick Lamar Stops Concert After White Fan Raps The N-Word Repeatedly On Stage

A white Kendrick Lamar fan had a dream come true when he pulled her up on stage to sing with him. Unfortunately she didn’t sensor herself, dropping the N-word repeatedly and got booed off the stage.

Just because Kendrick Lamar drops the N-word in his songs doesn’t mean it’s okay for white fans to repeat it. That fact became hugely obvious when he pulled a white girl named Delaney onstage to perform with him at the Hangout Festival in Alabama on May 20. She seemed super confident and it was obviously a dream come true for her. The two started in on his song “M.A.A.D. City” and it was clear she knew all the words as she rapped along. Early in the song the N-word is said three times and she didn’t censor herself, full on saying the word with enthusiasm and the crowd as well as Kendrick wasn’t having it.

The 30-year-old rapper stopped the song immediately after the bars, saying “wait wait wait” and Delaney initially seemed clueless about what was going on. “Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up bro?” she casually asked him, oblivious to the fact that the crowd was booing her wildly. In video of the incident that appeared on Twitter, audience members can be heard yelling “F**k you, bitch. f**k you.” Kendrick was more diplomatic, telling her “You gotta bleep one single word though.” Delaney seemed to have not realized that she dropped the N-bombs with such passion, saying “Oh I’m sorry, did I do it? I’m so sorry.”

This bitch really just said the N word on stage with Kendrick LAMAR! WHAT THE FUCK BITCH! YOU JUST BURIED YOUR GRAVE!!!! @kendricklamar @hangoutfest pic.twitter.com/OJLnIisHyN — lil pushover (@madstervape) May 21, 2018

“Should she stay up here y’all?” Kendrick asked the crowd and even though the audience members had enough of her, Delaney begged, “No please keep me up here. I got you.” The two started into the song again and she didn’t repeat the N-word but Kendrick just wasn’t feeling it anymore, stopping the song again at the same point and saying “It’s over it’s over.” Judging from the crowd’s reaction, he made the right call.