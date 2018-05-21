Karrueche Tran Reveals How Her New Romance With Victor Is Better Than Chris Brown: It’s Easier

Karrueche Tran is opening up about her relationship with her hunky NFL boyfriend — is she also shading her ex Chris Brown! Check out what she had to say right here!

Ever since Karrueche Tran and New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, 31, became a couple, fans have loved seeing them looking adorable everywhere they go together! Now she’s finally talking about their relationship in a new interview! “Its good,” the 30-year-old actress told Bossip recently. “We like each other. We just mesh very well. We get along, we have fun. Whether it’s just us two or friends. It’s easy breezy and it’s really refreshing, and I’m just enjoying it.”

Now, although it’s not explicitly stated, it sure sounds like she’s implying that her new romance is a heck of a lot easier than her messy romance with Chris Brown, 29, which famously ended with a restraining order. “It’s really refreshing”?! Yeah, she’s definitely turned over a new leaf with her studly pro athlete beau! However, as we previously reported, even recently Chris has seemed to hint that he still cares for Karrueche, which has led to some problems.

On May 17, Karrueche’s birthday, Chris posted a small clip of his music video for “Autumn Leaves,” along with a party popper for the caption. As fans know, Karrueche was the love interest in the video, but she doesn’t appear in the clip he posted. And although he quickly took it down, we learned that it shook Karrueche up.

“Karrueche’s heard about Chris supposedly posting something for her birthday and it freaks her out. She doesn’t want to think about him. The way things ended up between them was a total nightmare for her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All she wants is for Chris to forget about her and leave her alone. She’s praying to God he didn’t really post something for her birthday because if he did, it’s a clear sign he hasn’t really let go and moved on. And, that’s scary for Karrueche. Thankfully, she has Victor to focus on.” Onward and upward!