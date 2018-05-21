Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Famous Booty In Sheer White Outfit At BBMAs After-Party

Now that’s an after-party look! Jennifer stunned in sheer after performing at the Billboard Awards on May 20. See her sexy late-night look below!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, kept the energy going after the Billboard Awards, partying the night away in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20. She performed her new song “Dinero” with producer DJ Khaled during the show, in a cool, bank-robber themed performance. She looked so awesome in wide-leg white pants, and a sparkling bustier, which she later covered with a white tuxedo jacket. She also wore a hat and long black gloves for the performance. Her character was perfection!

After the show, she changed into this slinky, sexy white number with a completely sheer pants! It showed off her best assets, that’s for sure! In addition to the sheer bottom, it had a low cut halter neckline with open sleeves. Cut-outs in all the right places! We agree with Billboards host Kelly Clarkson, who said, she wants to be J-Lo! It was also said she is “aging backwards” — that is for sure! She looks amazing! Scroll down to see her look.

J-Lo rocked three sexy outfits during the night. She first hit the carpet in a maroon Roberto Cavalli number. She wore their crocodile leather skirt with a crocodile velvet shirt and bra. It’s a look from the Fall Winter 2018/19 collection, and she brought the runway to life!

Jennifer basically owns Vegas right now — she has a residency at Planet Hollywood for her amazing concert “All I Have.” We can’t wait to see what she wears next!