Jennifer Lopez Literally Cut Up A $100 Bill For Special ‘Dinero’ Nails at Billboards

She may be Jenny From The Block, but she’s got a whole lotta ‘dinero’ these days! She put her money where her mouth is on May 20, as she rocked a VERY expensive manicure!

Jennifer Lopez‘s new single “Dinero” is totally a summer jam, and to celebrate the instant success of the track, she showed up to the Billboard Awards on May 20 with ACTUAL dinero on her fingertips! Manicurist Tom Bachik created the expensive and over-the-top look for J-Lo, using a REAL $100 bill, Swarovski crystals, and OPI polish. Tom has been working with J-Lo for many years, and it’s so cool that they can create such intricate looks together! See more pics in the gallery attached!

The look is out-of-this-world amazing! Tom hand cut pieces of the money and applied them to plastic nail tips. These nails are a work of art! J-Lo rocked a monochromatic, maroon Roberto Cavalli outfit on the red carpet, and these nails really stood out against her look. Can you imagine rocking real money on your fingertips? Jennifer performed the song “Dinero” during the Billboard Awards, but was wearing long, black gloves, so you couldn’t even see her nails! Luckily, she showed them off before and after the performance.

After the awards, Jennifer kept the party going. She changed into a super sexy white outfit that had totally sheer pants, showing off her toned booty, and a low cut top. This time, she threw FAKE money in the air, making it rain with faux dinero in the club!