Jada Pinkett Smith Was Terrified Over Hair Loss: ‘I Was Losing Handfuls Of Hair & Shaking With Fear’

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her terrifying battle with hair loss. She’s revealed that at one point it was falling out ‘by the handful’ and its why she’s been wearing turbans lately.

Men in Hollywood have to fight the battle of going bald, but few women have ever admitted to doing the same. Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she’s been suffering from terrible hair loss on the latest episode of her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk. “A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it,” the 46-year-old shared. “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?'”

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she said. “That’s why I cut my hair and continued to cut it.” The Gotham actress debuted a short asymmetrical bob on Jan. 9 by saying the new look was to celebrate 2018 arriving. By Feb. 23 she started covering her hair altogether, tweeting “When turbans become your new obsession.,” showing a photo of the wrapped fabric atop her head.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Jada continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’” How scary! Jada is joined on her show by mom Adrienne Canfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, 17, who both looked on in concern.

Jada said she’s had tons of tests to try to determine why she’s losing her hair but hasn’t been able to pinpoint a reason. “I’ve gotten every kind of test there is to have,” she explained. “They don’t know why.” Some people have suggested stress as a reason for her hair loss, while others have pointed to the skin condition alopecia, which causes permanent hair loss from the scalp.

The actress has come to terms with her hair loss problem thanks to her devout faith. “The higher power takes so much from people… and, by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair. That’s it?” she said. When I looked at it from that perspective, it really settled me.” Jada revealed and takes wearing turbans with pride, adding “When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen.” What a positive way to look at her condition!