Gary Clark Jr. Gives A Special Performance On ‘American Idol’ Finale With Former Contestants

Gary Clark Jr. made an amazing appearance on the May 21 ‘American Idol’ finale to perform ‘Bright Lights’ with Cade Foehner and Dennis Lorenzo and it was incredible. Get the details on the epic performance here!

Gary Clark Jr., 34, who has performed with many legendary artists over the years, took the stage on May 21 for the American Idol finale and sang “Bright Lights” with favorite former contestants Cade Foehner and Dennis Lorenzo. Cade sang the same song for one of his performances on the show so it’s fitting for them to perform together. The trio made quite the impression during the epic performance while they played electric guitars and gave off a rock and bluesy feel for the audience to enjoy.

Gary’s incredible appearance doesn’t come as a surprise since he’s known for performing with the best of the best and doing a great job at it. In the past, he’s shared the stage with greats such as B.B. King, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones. His eclectic style of blues, rock, soul and hip-hop music helps him to stand out from many other artists in the industry and his epic moment on Idol proves he’s willing to take on any type of music-related challenge.

In addition to Gary, the highly anticipated finale brought out other successful artists such as Patti LaBelle, Bebe Rexha, and Darius Rucker. The show is known for its unexpected mash-up performances from experienced musicians along with the current top contestants and it’s always something to see! Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan also agreed to take the stage to perform during the finale