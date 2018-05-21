‘American Idol’: Gabby Gushes Over Cade’s Support — ‘I Don’t Know What I’d Do Without Him’

Gabby Barrett had major support from her boyfriend, Cade Foehner, during the ‘American Idol’ finale on May 20, and after the show, she raved about how important he’s been to her during this process.

The American Idol finalists, Gabby Barrett, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe, were feeling the love when they performed during the May 20 finale — especially from their fellow Top 10 contestants, who were in attendance after previously being eliminated from the show! That included Cade Foehner, who started dating Gabby earlier this season. “I was so happy that the Top 10 could be back there with us,” Gabby gushed to HollywoodLife and other outlets after the show. “Because everyone is so close. To have [Cade] back was definitely a comforting feeling. He kept me calm.”

Although Gabby and Cade have played coy about their romance, they weren’t shy about sharing a special hug on live television after one of Gabby’s finale performances. Gabby looked SO excited to have Cade there, while he was beaming with pride for her. “He is like a little rock throughout this,” Gabby admitted. “He is a sweetheart and I don’t know what I would do without him on this journey.” HollywoodLife was first to EXCLUSIVELY report on Cade and Gabby’s PDA at a party in April, and it seems like they’ve been going strong ever since!

Even American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest, seems to be invested in the relationship. He was first to publicly out them as a couple on television on the April 29 episode of Idol. Then, during the finale, he even dubbed them the second most important couple of the weekend — after the royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, of course!

Luckily, these two will get plenty of time to spend together this summer, as they’ll both be part of the American Idol 2018 tour. So fun!