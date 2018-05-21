Deaf Pregnant Woman, 21, Punched On Flight During Wild Brawl By Man Upset Over Service Dog

This is just awful! A deaf couple got into a heated altercation with a passenger after he allegedly attacked their service dog on a Frontier Airlines flight on May 17. Here’s everything we know!

Passengers on a Frontier flight from Colorado to Orlando were in for an unfortunate surprise when a violent brawl broke out while they were exiting the plane. The fight occurred after passenger Timothy Manley allegedly attacked deaf couple Hazel Ramirez and Matthew Silvay’s service dog as he claims his wife is allergic, according to the Orlando Police Department. However, things took a dark turn when Hazel, who’s 20 weeks pregnant, alleged that Timothy had also attacked her by punching her in the stomach. As a result, her fiancé Matthew became enraged and kicked Timothy before de-boarding the plane, which can be seen in a shocking video that surfaced on YouTube. Take a look below!

In the clip, a very angry Matthew can be seen confronting Timothy after he allegedly punched his dog Zariel. The altercation further escalated in the airport terminal when the two men went at it again in a scuffle, which resulted in both of them ending up on the floor. Despite bystanders and flight attendants efforts to breakup the situation, Matthew and Timothy did not come to an understanding and both gave different stories to the police. “My wife was right next to me and has allergies to dogs, and I had to push it away,” Timothy said to ABC News denying that he punched the dog.

However, Hazel even went as far as to claim that her two other small children “were touched by Timothy” during the fight. While it is unclear as to whether or not that’s true, a few children can be heard screaming and crying in the video. Since the incident, the Orlando Police has turned the investigation over to the FBI. “We continue to look into this incident with our local law enforcement partners to determine a course of action, a spokeswoman for FBI’s Tampa Bay field said.