Now this is funny. Darren Criss tried valiantly to get Taylor Swift to sit down and stop blocking his view of Shawn Mendes at the 2018 BBMAs, and he recorded the whole thing. Watch now!

Darren Criss, 31, just wanted to watch Shawn Mendes, 19, perform! The Assassination of Gianni Versace star posted on Instagram and tweeted a video that featured him politely asking Taylor Swift, 28, to move out of the way. “Uh, miss? Miss? Uh, excuse me, miss? Miss, I can’t see. I’m trying to watch Shawn Mendes,” Darren says in the video. Darren, who is also a singer, couldn’t help himself and started belting out Shawn’s “In My Blood.” Taylor was dancing alongside bestie Camila Cabello, 21, in front of Darren while Shawn performed.

Darren proved that he’s clearly a member of the Mendes Army! But so is Taylor! She was a proud friend watching him take the stage. Shawn was the opening act for her 1989 world tour. During her May 19 Rose Bowl concert on her reputation tour, Taylor brought Shawn out as a special guest. How sweet!

Taylor was the surprise guest of the night at the BBMAs. She showed up on the red carpet at the last minute in a gorgeous pink Versace gown with stunning silver embellishments and a thigh-high slit. Taylor won Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album. She sat between Shawn and Camila during the show. Darren got a front row seat to all of the Taylor goodness, as well as the amazing performances!

Darren didn’t perform during the Billboard Music Awards, but he’s getting ready to make everyone’s dreams come true when he goes on tour with former Glee co-star Lea Michele, 31. Starting May 30, Darren and Lea will be making stops around the U.S. and treating fans to their angelic voices. And, yes, they’ll be singing Glee songs!