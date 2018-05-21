Camila Cabello Hospitalized & Will Miss Set On Reputation Tour Performance: Is She OK?

Oh no! Camila Cabello has been hospitalized and cancelled her opening set on Taylor Swift’s tour stop. Here’s all the details.

Camila Cabello just announced to her fans on Twitter that she is in the hospital and is unable to perform her opening set on Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour tomorrow, May 22, in Seattle. “So yesterday after my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get check out,” she wrote in her post. “They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grad fever – the doctors have told me that I really have to get some rest otherwise I won’t get better – so unfortunately I won’t be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow.” Say it ain’t so!

She also added that she is upset over not being able to perform for her fans but admitted that sometimes she needs to recuperate from her busy career. “I’m so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can! I guess sometimes I push myself too hard and I promise I’m gonna take better care of myself — but anyways!!! Last night I realized that I didn’t have time to say thank you for my award, thank you for caring about me, thank you for sticking by me, it’s officially been a year since we started this journey together, and here’s to more memories, more joy, more love, more music, more health, and more life!!! I love you.”