‘American Idol’s Caleb & Maddie Are Dating: They Come Clean About Sweet Romance On Finale

OMG! Caleb Lee Hutchinson dropped a bombshell during the ‘American Idol’ finale — he and fellow Top 2 finalist, Maddie Poppe, are DATING!

Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe are the top two on this season of American Idol, and before they took the stage for one final performance during the finale, he made a shocking revelation — THEY’RE A COUPLE! While all eyes were on Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett as the lovebirds this season, Caleb and Maddie were falling in love behind the scenes, and they looked so adorable while duetting just ahead of the big winner reveal on the May 21 episode of the show.

The young superstars had huge smiles on their faces as they sang a gorgeous rendition of “Over The Rainbow.” Their chemistry was off the charts during the performance, and they even grabbed hands at the end to solidify their love for one another. Host Ryan Seacrest had a tear in his eye as he addressed them onstage afterward, and then, he gave them the ultimate surprise: A trip to Hawaii! What better way to celebrate finishing big on Idol AND cementing their relationship than with a romantic vacay?!

After that big moment, Maddie was announced as the winner of season 16 of American Idol, and she got to give her man a big hug as she became overwhelmed with tears as Ryan read the results.

Of course, this wasn’t the only couple to come out of season 16. For weeks, fans have been talking about the adorable relationship between Cade and Gabby. As HollywoodLife first reported EXCLUSIVELY, the two were spotted packing on the PDA while at a party in April, and days later, Ryan confirmed their romance on live television. Although the two have tried to keep their love on the DL, there’s been no denying their affection for one another.

So, now, the question is — who’s the cuter couple?!