Brooke Shields, 52, Is Proud To Still Be Posing In Bikini Ads: ‘I Finally Feel Comfortable’

Brooke Shields is finally feeling the best she’s ever felt about her amazing body and she’s showing it all off in her new campaign with positive swimsuit brand, Swimsuits for All. Get all the details here!

Brooke Shields, 52, is feeling comfortable in her own amazing body after struggling for years with her self esteem and he incredible new bikini campaign is proof of it! The actress and model has been in the spotlight since she was 12-years-old but it’s only now that she feels the ultimate confidence that she’s always wanted to have. Her partnership with the swimsuit brand, Swimsuits For All, has helped her to launch a size-inclusive Power Suit campaign that encourages women of all ages and sizes to strut their stuff in stylish bikinis. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks,” Brooke told People. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood. At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”

It’s wonderful to see Brooke so happy with herself and she admits that her eye-catching body doesn’t come from insane workouts or dieting. “It’s all about balance,” she explained. “There’s no set way to be healthy and fit, it really is finding what works for you. I always try to drink a lot of water, get a good night’s sleep and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. When I was younger, I never loved being in a swimsuit because I picked apart the way I looked in them. I would always find a way to cover up. Now, I feel most confident when I’m showing off my body rather than hiding it.”

In addition to keeping a balance, Brooke’s daughters, Rowan, 15, and Grier, 12, help her to feel good about herself. “My daughters have especially helped me feel confident and I am proud to be in more revealing swimsuits than before,” she continued. “I wore the stunning red Pioneer Bikini from Swimsuits For All in this campaign that I felt so amazing in. It’ll be my go-to bikini all summer.” In addition to Brooke, other celeb models who appeared in the campaign include Ashley Graham and Angela Simmons. Brooke agrees that all the women featured in the campaign are amazing. “Working on this campaign with Swimsuits For All was inspiring to me because each one of these women is remarkable,” she said. “They all worked so hard through their own journeys to realize their self-confidence and their own voice, just like I have.”

We encourage Brooke to keep feeling great about herself! It’s always wonderful when someone has high self esteem. We can’t wait to see what other amazing pics Brooke poses for next!