Brad Pitt’s Surprise Cameo In ‘Deadpool 2’ Has Fans Convinced He’ll Be In His Own Superhero Movie Next

Brad Pitt’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it ‘Deadpool 2’ cameo has fans in a frenzy. Are there plans for his own movie now? Fans totally think it’s going to happen!

SPOILERS AHEAD: if you saw Deadpool 2, then you probably noticed a very special member of the X-Force. Fans knew that the film, which stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and Josh Brolin as Cable, was going to be chock-full of celebrity appearances, but not this one. Brad Pitt showed up briefly for a cameo as invisible X-Force member, The Vanisher! You can barely make him out, but that’s Brad parachuting out of a plane at one point in the movie (we won’t tell you when). How cool is that? Unfortunately, that’s the last we see of Brad’s character. He parachutes straight into a power line and gets electrocuted.

That tiny cameo has fans wondering: why hasn’t Brad ever been in a superhero movie before? Almost everyone who’s anyone has had a turn in an MCU or DC movie at this point, but the Academy Award winner hasn’t been a superhero or villain. Don’t argue that he can’t because he’s 54 years old. Robert Downey Jr., aka Iron Man, is 53! Brad, according to director David Leitch, was actually in the running to play Cable at one point. The Vanisher is a lesser known X-Force member, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t badass. Could Brad get his own Vanisher vehicle after this memorable cameo?

Here’s a little bit about the character he would play: firstly, in the Marvel comics, The Vanisher isn’t even invisible. His superpower is teleportation. His real name is Telford Porter…yes, Telly Porter. Good one, Stan Lee! He first appeared as an unbeatable mutant villain in Stan and Jack Kirby‘s X-Men No. 2 comic in 1963. From there, he showed up time to time to bully the X-Men, but turned into sort of a mischief-maker instead of villain. Think Loki! We’re so down to see Brad play this character again in any capacity.