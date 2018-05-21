Bebe Rexha Gives Epic Performance Of ‘Meant To Be’ With Top 3 On ‘American Idol’ Finale

Bebe Rexha took the stage for a performance of ‘Meant To Be’ with the final three contestants for the ‘American Idol’ finale on May 21 and it was absolutely incredible! Check out the details here!

Bebe Rexha, 28, showed up for another performance on American Idol for its finale on May 21 and it was pretty amazing. The talented singer sang “Meant To Be” with the final three contestants, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett, and Maddie Poppe, and it brought out major nostalgic vibes! As the talented singers performed, flashbacks of the top 3’s best moments on the show were shown on the screen and they all looked so happy to be on stage. It was truly a wonderful tribute to the time they’ve had on the show this season and Bebe looked like she was having the time of her life with the talented hopefuls.

Bebe’s impressive finale performance doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she did just as well during her first performance on the show a few weeks ago. She got to sing her same hit song, “Meant To Be” as a duet with Caleb and it was such a great rendition of the tune. Caleb’s natural country vocals totally meshed well with Bebe’s unique voice so it was definitely something to see.

Bebe’s awesome contribution to American Idol is just one of many that she’s given to the music industry and artists over the years. She’s made a name for herself by putting her songwriting skills and singing skills to use either on her own or with others in all genres of music. Some of the impressive musicians she’s worked with include G-Eazy, Eminem and Louis Tomlinson. We’re so glad she was a part of the American Idol revival which we feel just further proved how much she brings to the industry!