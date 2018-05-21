Ariana Grande Lost A $169,000 Diamond Necklace At The Billboard Awards

Ariana Grande suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the Billboard Awards, but it wasn’t what you may think — her massive diamond necklace disappeared! See what happened below!

If you were watching closely, you saw Ariana Grande, 24, open the 2018 Billboard Awards with a rousing performance of “No Tears Left To Cry.” She hit the stage in a black silk baby doll dress by Christian Siriano. She strutted around in black over the knee platform boots by CASADEI. But the centerpiece of her look was her jewelry — $250,000 in diamonds!

She wore a Djula diamond choker worth $169,000 and Harry Kotlar diamond studs, worth $80,000, for her performance. Her necklace was over 45 carats of diamonds and 100 grams of 18k white gold. If you were watching, you may have notice that one second it was there, the next, it was gone! It wasn’t a magic trick — the clasp simply broke. I guess she was dancing a little too hard! Or maybe it got caught in her signature ponytail? See the necklace close-up below!

Ariana wasn’t the only one who performed at the show. We also saw and heard amazing vocals from Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera, Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, Normani and Camila Cabello, just to name a few. Ari’s performance was about crying, and she might be shedding some tears in her personal life. Ariana just broke up with her boyfriend Mac Miller, after dating for two years. But now, she is reportedly dating SNL star Pete Davidson. We just hope she is happy!