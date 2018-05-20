Maren Morris, Zedd & Grey Light Up The BBMAs With Epic Performance Of ‘The Middle’

‘The Middle’ was hand down the hottest song of spring, so it was only fitting that Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey all showed up to give a live performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20!

The biggest names in music took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and that included Maren Morris, who teamed up with Zedd and Grey for an epic live collaboration on their hit song “The Middle.” The track has been blowing up the radio and Billboard charts for weeks now, and the trio put on QUITE a show that really got the crowd going. Maren looked incredible in high-waisted white shorts, along with a matching white crop top and blazer. completely owning the stage as Zedd and Grey pumped up the audience. Oh, and she sounded amazing too, as always! This was actually the first time “The Middle” has been performed live on television, and it was certainly worth the wait.

Before Maren was tapped for lead vocals on this pop hit, several other superstars were approached for the track. Stars like Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Carly Rae Jepsen, and many others, made Zedd and Grey’s original wish list, but it wasn’t until Maren recorded her version that everything clicked. “The lyrics took on a whole new meaning when Maren sang,” songwriter Stefan Johnson admitted in a New York Times interview. “All of a sudden, you believe it.”

The whole process of picking a singer and getting the final track recorded took more than a year, but clearly, it was worth it! “The Middle” has already reached No. 1 on several Billboard charts, and is currently sitting at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart. Pretty awesome, huh!?