‘Total Bellas’ Recap: Nikki Begins To Question Her ‘Lonely’ Future With John Cena

They’re back! Season 3 of ‘Total Bellas’ kicked off with a bang on May 20, with Brie urging Nikki to take a step back and think about just how much she’s sacrificing to be with John Cena. Here’s our recap.

Total Bellas season three picks up months before John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup. Although they’re spending .a lot of time apart with John on the road, times are much happier for the couple. John even surprises Nikki with a second (much more low-key) proposal at Crystal Pier, which is a special place them, and talk of wedding planning is well underway. Brie Bella is still a bit hesitant about parts of the relationship, though — particularly John’s strict house rules, which she’s certain he’ll continue to make Nikki follow at their new place in San Diego.

More issues arise as the episode continues, and Nikki reveals she and John are planning to tie the knot on his mom’s property in Massachusetts. Considering Nikki always wanted a Napa wedding, Brie is concerned that her sister is continuing to make sacrifices for her man, without him doing so in return. Nikki admits that she’s fine being complacent for John because she’s just happy he proposed in the first place, and doesn’t want him to regret that or get cold feet.

Brie urges Nikki to stop tip-toeing around John just out of fear of making him angry. “It bothers me that you’re going to sacrifice all of it just because you’re grateful that John proposed to you,” Brie admits. Then, there’s the topic of kids: Nikki wants them more than ever now that she’s an aunt to Brie’s newborn, Birdie, but John is still adamant that children are something he’ll never want. Not having kids is a sacrifice Nikki made when she made the decision to be with John forever, but after seeing her sister and sister-in-law, Lauren, with their kids, she realizes that her future looks pretty lonely, especially with John busy with work and traveling so often.

Meanwhile, Brie is still working to lose her baby weight, while also struggling to balance her career and being a mom at the same time. She’s super busy working on her wine and clothing like with Nikki, though, and is upset when she misses some of Birdie’s milestones. Eventually, she comes to the conclusion that she’s not going to be able to do it all, and needs to find a better way to decide which work commitments are actually worth it.

As this season continues, we’ll see the demise of Nikki and John’s relationship, as well as Brie’s comeback and return to the ring and her WWE career. It’s going to be good!