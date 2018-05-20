Taylor Swift Slays In Stunning Pink Dress At Billboard Awards & We Are Shook

She has arrived! Taylor Swift surprised everyone by showing up at the Billboard Awards on May 20, and she is best dressed, by far! See her gorgeous pink gown below!

Taylor Swift, 28, surprised everyone by making an appearance at the 2018 Billboard Awards on May 20. Held in Las Vegas, Taylor joined her tour-mate Camila Cabello and looked HOTTER THAN EVER. We totally missed Taylor and her amazing fashion look at this year’s Met Gala, so we are THRILLED to see her at this show. She looked SO GORGEOUS wearing a light pink gown. It had floral embellishments, mixed with some sparkle. One side was a cap sleeve while the other had a thin, sexy strap. Of course, there was a SKY HIGH thigh slit that was on fire! Her legs are so long!

Her hair was sweet and romantic, curled and pulled into a loose updo. Her eyes were glowing and gorgeous, and her lips popped with a gorgeous berry pink color. Everything about this look was pure perfection! No one can rock a carpet like Taylor! She looked like a Grecian goddess and was my best dressed pick for sure! Pretty in pink! It was very delicate and just perfect in every way! Taylor is nominated for a bunch of awards, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Selling Album!

She’s currently on her Reputation stadium tour, where she is rocking a TON of sexy sequin outfits! It’s all about the serpent on this tour, and Taylor can slither around the stage like no one else! We’re seeing her in New Jersey this summer and can’t wait!