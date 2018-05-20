‘SNL’: Tina Fey Stars In Dick Wolf’s Latest Drama ‘Chicago Improv’ & It’s Hysterical

Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago Fire’ has lead to a few different shows set in the city, but ‘SNL’s version of his newest one isn’t quite what you’d expect. Watch Tina Fey in the show’s hilarious ‘Chicago Improv’ skit here!

Saturday Night Live took their show out of New York and into Dick Wolf‘s version of Chicago on May 19. Host Tina Fey leant her talents to “Chicago Improv” which poked fun at the TV producer’s franchise of shows like Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. But unlike his actual series that focus on various public services, this one is about… stand-up comedians – because the world wouldn’t be safe without them right? Of course, the world really wouldn’t be the same without Fey’s comedic genius, so in a way it does kind of work. Check the hilarious “trailer” out above!

This isn’t the only great moment that the show delivered on. As you likely already know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot much earlier on the day the episode aired, and the writers weren’t going to let such a momentous moment go by without joking about it. The Weekend Update team brought on Kenan Thompson as the memorable Bishop Michael Curry who inspired millions with his sermon during the royal wedding. “Thank the Lord, it is good to be around black folks again,” he started of the skit with Michael Che who asked him what it was like participating in the massive event. “Did you see it? It was tough man, real tough. I preached and I testified and I yelled while 500 stuffy English people looked at me… It felt like somebody opened a chicken and waffles kiosk in the middle of a Pottery Barn.”

The episode’s sketch was one of two different royal wedding themed skits. The cast also performed their imagination of what went down at the wedding’s private after-party. Cecily Strong played a tipsy Kate Middleton and Kate McKinnon was excellent as Queen Elizabeth II.