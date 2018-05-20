‘Saturday Night Live’ just took shot some AMAZING shots at the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married! Take a look!

The comedy gods have gifted us the best wedding video ever! Saturday Night Live decided to create a sketch depicting what the royal wedding reception might have looked like and it was hilarious! Prince Harry (played by Mikey Day) lead the camera around to all his relatives and friends, making for countless unforgettable moments including Prince William (Alex Moffat) dancing with Prince Louis in tow and Kate Middleton (Cecily Strong) getting trashed on a glass of champagne! But the real highlight was when Harry explained that Meghan Markle was keeping her wild family members away! “Meghan’s out on the hallway trying to stop some of her white relatives from getting in. They’re mental!” Wow! As fans know, Meghan’s relatives have been grasping for attention lately. Head here for more photos from this season of the sketch comedy show!

Diehard fans know this is incredible sketch is just the latest in what’s been a stellar season of comedy from SNL! They have managed to outdo themselves again and again, with some help from their insanely talented hosts! Like when Amy Schumer visited on May 12 and she and fellow comedy genius Kate McKinnon did some making out! Yes, it actually happened and no it wasn’t hot at all! In fact, it was kinda gross — in a completely hilarious way!

The 2 comedians played a pair of insufferable drunks hanging out at a bar long after everyone else has left. That’s when they strike up what has to be some of worst flirting in history! “Why don’t we go back to my place and make out… a living will,” Kate says as one point. Amy fires back: “Why don’t we do it doggie style. That’s where I run away and you run through the neighborhood screaming my name.” After this bizarre conversation, the pair decided to squirt hand sanitizer in each other’s mouth’s before locking lips! It’s ridiculous and yet we can’t look away!

Another sketch that had fans happily losing their minds went down when Donald Glover hosted on May 6. In it, the actor, as well as cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd portray Friendos — a rap trio much like Migos. And twice a week, they go to therapy together where they have some breakthroughs, which naturally leads to amazing and hilarious musical interludes! Why can’t this just be a show every week!?