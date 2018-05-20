‘September’ Songwriter Slams Taylor Swift’s New Cover: It’s ‘Lethargic As A Drunk Turtle’

Oh snap! Yet another critic is coming for Taylor Swift’s cover of ‘September’! Except this time it’s one of the song’s own writers! Here’s what she had to say!

So much shadiness! When Taylor Swift, 28, released her cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s track “September” on April 13, she was lambasted on Twitter! Now, yet another individual is coming forward to take shots at the recording — the song’s co-writer Allee Willis! “I didn’t really think she did a horrible job,” she said at an event at the City Theatre in Detroit on May 18 when asked about the song, via Billboard. “Yes, I felt it was as lethargic as a drunk turtle dozing under a sunflower after ingesting a bottle of Valium, and I thought it had all the build of a one-story motel, but, I mean, the girl didn’t kill anybody.” Wow!

Allee continued to blast Taylor while also somehow defending her by explaining that she managed to slow down one a seriously upbeat track. “She didn’t run over your foot,” she said. “She just cut a very calm and somewhat boring take of one of the peppiest, happiest, most popular songs in history.” Tell us what you really think, Allee?!

At the event, she also mentioned that she only learned about the cover the night before it was released. And let’s just say the song did not live up to expectations! “I was thrilled Taylor Swift cut ‘September,” she said, explaining her thoughts prior to hearing it. “I’m imagining she’s going to give it a kind of jagged, ‘Shake It Off’ kind of feel and it’s gonna be great. So I got to sleep happy and excited, but by the time I wake up — on Friday the 13th, I might add — the Internet was already a 28-alarm fire.” Indeed it was. Well, thankfully Tay Tay is a veteran at shaking off negativity!