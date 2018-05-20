Selena Gomez Shares Touching Tribute To Taylor Following Surprise Performance: ‘I Love You’

Awww! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship is giving us all the feels! After their performance together on Saturday, Selena shared a sweet tribute to her pal. Check it out!

Have you watched Selena Gomez surprise Taylor Swift, 28, fans at her LA show on Saturday, May 19, yet?! If you haven’t, now is definitely the time! It was an unforgettable moment followed by some amazing words from Sel to her friend. And now she’s doing it again! The 25-year-old just shared an incredible photo of herself and Tay Tay backstage after her show with this sweet caption: “I’m grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you.” Wow!

The second image from the post show’s Taylor and Selena happily posing together on stage after singing “Hands To Myself.” That’s when Sel thanks Taylor’s fans for supporting her. “She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13,” she said. “And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s also met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family, because you’ve changed my life. But honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met.”

And, as we previously reported, this duet has got Selena considering tour someday soon! “Selena had an absolute blast performing with Taylor, and it’s made her really want to head off on her tour again,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The crowd went insane when Selena came out on stage, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric.” Cannot. Wait.