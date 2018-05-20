Okay, this was downright amazing! Selena Gomez just joined Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour! Check it out right here!

Let’s just say Taylor Swift‘s, 28, tour is definitely off to a good start! The stunning pop songstress was joined on stage by Selena Gomez, 25, at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a suburb of LA on Saturday, to perform her sexy track “Hands to Myself” and it was INSANE! The Disney alum look the stage in a strapless sequined number that we are living for! These 2 definitely need to share the stage more often!

Afterward, Sel offered this incredible statement on Taylor: “She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13. And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s also met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life.” Awww!

Selena Gomez no show da Taylor Swift, cantando o hino “Hands To Myself” #RepTourPasadena pic.twitter.com/DW8JaH7svb — Selena News Brasil (@SelenaNewsBrr) May 20, 2018

“But honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you!” she added before the fellow pop stars embraced! We can’t handle how cute these 2 are!

Although this pair isn’t often seen together these days, what with Selena’s tumultuous love life, but back in February, Taylor reaffirmed their friendship in the subtlest of ways. She shared an absolutely adorable video of her 2 cats Meredith and Olivia striking some amazing poses on the floor. So what makes this video so special? For the briefest of moments, the camera panned over a framed photo of Taylor and Selena together! So sweet! Now we can’t wait to see who else will pop up on this enormous tour!