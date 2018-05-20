‘SNL’: Bishop Michael Curry Visits Weekend Update To Talk About His Epic Royal Wedding Speech

OMG! The Weekend Update team welcomed Kenan Thompson as ‘Bishop Michael Curry’ and asked him all about his enthusiastic participation in the royal wedding on the May 19 episode of ‘SNL’! See it here!

Where would we be without Michael Che, 34, and Colin Jost‘s, 35, biting commentary on current events! The Saturday Night Live duo just took aim at the memorable Bishop Michael Curry from the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19 and we’re still dying! Kenan Thompson played the role of the memorable bishop and definitely didn’t disappoint. “Thank the Lord, it is good to be around black folks again,” Kenan as Michael told the host, Michael, who asked him how it was taking part in the wedding ceremony. “Did you see it? It was tough man, real tough. I preached and I testified and I yelled while 500 stuffy English people looked at me… It felt like somebody opened a chicken and waffles kiosk in the middle of a Pottery Barn.” Kenan’s portrayal of the bishop also went on to describe his long speech that millions of people watched live worldwide. “Love is great,” he said. “Love is redemptive. Love can change the world. And love is what makes a Subaru a Subaru. They told me I had five minutes, but the good Lord multiplied it into a cool 16.” The show’s funny skit was just one of two royal wedding skits. The cast also put on one that showed what they imagined the wedding’s after party looked like with Cecily Strong playing a tipsy Kate Middleton and Kate McKinnon playing Queen Elizabeth. Check out loads more photos season 43 of SNL right here!

This hilarious moment was almost as funny as when Melissa McCarthy dropped by on May 12 to play Michael’s stepmom! At first, she snuck onto the sound stage to give him a Claritin because she thought he sounded kinda “froggy.” That’s when he showed off her pink sweater shirt featuring a photo of baby Michael! “Where did these shoulders come from? I don’t know!” she said as she pulled up a chair. “Just keep going. You were doing a joke about Judy Rudiani. And I don’t know who she is but I can’t wait to laugh!” So sweet!

And let’s not forget when Michael took a shot at President Donald Trump‘s denial in James Comey‘s book to this gross pee tape allegations on April 14. Fans will remember, Trump swore up and down that there’s no way he’d ask prostitutes to urinate in a bed the Obamas once slept in in a Russian hotel. Why? He’s a total germaphobe.

“In James Comey’s new memoir, President Trump denied allegations in the Russian dossier saying, ‘I’m a germaphobe. There’s no way I’d let people pee on each other around me.’ First of all, you can’t all yourself a germaphobe when you’re out there raw-dogging porn stars.” This is clearly a reference to Trump alleged relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed in her 60 Minutes interview that they didn’t use protection during sex. “Also paying hookers to pee on each other while you hang back and watch is exactly something a germaphobe would do.” So true!