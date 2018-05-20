Santa Fe Shooter Killed Girl Shana Fisher, 16, Who Rejected Creepy Advances In Front Of Entire Class

Santa Fe school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis targeted classmate Shana Fisher as one of his ten victims on May 18, just one week after she reportedly rejected his romantic advances. Get the upsetting details here.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed classmate Shana Fisher, 16, in the Santa Fe High School shooting on May 19, after she reportedly denied his romantic advances more than once. The teen, who is being charged with the murder of ten victims, including Shana, was making the advances for months before the shooting occurred with the latest one happening just one week before the deadly attack, according to Shana’s mother, Sadie Rodriguez. “He continued to get more aggressive,” Sadie told The Associated Press, according to ABC 7. “She finally stood up to him and embarrassed him.” Although no motive for the shooting has been officially declared yet, Sadie’s comments hint about what may have caused Dimitrios to have the desire to kill Shana and other classmates and teachers.

When Dimitrios’ lawyer, Nicholas Poehl, heard about the alleged advances, he denied knowing anything about it. “That’s news to me,” he said and preceded to reveal that he had been setting the record straight on false rumors about the Dimitrios’ personal life throughout the day. Despite the vicious act, the teen’s family released a statement that explained how shocked they were that he would do such a thing and described him as “a smart, quiet and sweet boy”.

Before his family’s statement was written and released, Dimitrios was arrested at the school after he surrendered to police when they arrived. In addition to the shooting, police have said they found explosives in and around the school that were made from pressure cookers and pipe bombs. It was also reported that based on evidence, Dimitrios planned the attack ahead of time and was intending on killing himself after the police arrived but changed his mind when he didn’t have enough courage to do so.