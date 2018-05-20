Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Clearly ‘Deeply In Love’ As He Stares At Her — She’s ‘His Rock’
Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look more in love at their wedding? HollywoodLife spoke to a body language expert to see just how crazy these two are about each other!
During the royal wedding on May 19, the whole world was able to witness the immense love between Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36. Upon arriving at the alter, the groom told Meghan that she looks amazing and he’s “so lucky.” But if you’re curious just how much these two genuinely truly care about each other, you don’t need to wonder any longer. HollywoodLife spoke to body language expert and author Dr. Lillian Glass who gave a total run-down of the couple’s feelings for one another based on their sweet exchanges and glances during the ceremony.
“The wedding really was a fairy tale come true… and, Prince Harry hasn’t looked that happy since he was a little boy playing in his mom’s arms. Harry just couldn’t stop looking at Meghan, and he was looking at her with such love — he was constantly sneaking a peek at her, and it is clear how deeply, deeply in love he is with her,” Glass said.
