Normani vs Camila: Which Former 5H Babe Rocked Your Fave Look At The BBMAs?

Camila Cabello and Normani are both at the BBMAs and we are loving both of the former 5Hers looks! Which was your fave?!

Obviously, the Fifth Harmony ladies and Camila Cabello didn’t part on good terms, but now that the entire group has gone their separate ways, we’re wondering if Normani and Camila interacted while attending the BBMAs?! Either way, both ladies spiced things up in their super hot looks and we’re hoping there is no more bad blood between the two! Normani slayed in a high-slit, lingerie-like gown on the red carpet. The full-lace gown was totally sheer and showed her black undergarments. She was seriously smoldering!

Normani then performed “Love Lies” with Khalid on the BBMAs stage, and looked equally as hot rocking voluminous curls and a cutout mini dress. Her fringed black dress caught everyone’s attention and showed off her amazing toned body! Also in fringe at the Billboard Music Awards was Camila! The “Sangria Wine” singer stunned in a vivacious dress that included a fringe skirt and a bodice with a big bow. Both ladies get to embrace their personal styles now that they are out of Fifth Harmony — in which the ladies used to coordinate colors and outfits for every public event. When the group was still together in 2016, they opted for sultry, all-black looks. Camila slayed in a high-neck, backless gown that year, while Normani showed off her curves in a strapless, sequin dress.

Camila announced she was leaving 5H in December 2016, and the response from the rest of the group was a tad controversial. The group blasted Camila following her departure, and even through a mock-fifth member off the stage at the VMAs in 2017. However, just months later, in March 2018, the girl group revealed they were also going separate ways to work on their own solo projects. This is Normani’s first award show performance since the split.