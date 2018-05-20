Melania Trump Reacts To Donald Calling Her ‘Melanie’ — Was She Upset? The Truth

Wondering how Melania Trump reacted to her own husband, President Donald Trump, accidentally calling her ‘Melanie’ in a tweet? Check out these EXCLUSIVE details!

When First Lady Melania Trump, 48, returned home on May 18 following her surprising kidney surgery, President Donald Trump, 71, naturally took to Twitter to announce her arrival to their supporters. There’s just one problem: he misspelled her name! Instead of calling her “Melania,” he called her “Melanie.” Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how Melania herself is coping with the bizarre episode. “Melania thought it was hilarious that everybody was making such a huge thing out of what was obviously a phone-generated autocorrect of her name,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Donald was furious though, and he thinks it’s just more evidence of the ‘witch hunt’ against him, and how people are constantly attacking him over nothing.”

The insider added that this flub has Melania concerned about her husband’s fixation on the negativity he and his administration constantly receives. “Donald is angry constantly these days, and Melania keeps trying to encourage him to spend less time on social media, but he’s obsessed with it. Donald spends literally hours on Twitter, reading people’s replies to his tweets, and the level of disrespect drives him insane, and just makes him angrier and angrier.

“Melania worries that it’s all going to have a negative effect on Donald’s health, but he just can’t step away from Twitter,” they said. “It’s like a total addiction, and he can’t fathom how people can be so disrespectful and ungrateful to the President of the United States.”

“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” he wrote in his original post. Of course, he soon corrected it but not before the masses caught the blunder. The lesson here is autocorrect is not always your friend!