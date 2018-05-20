Maddie Poppe Wows Performing Stunning New Song ‘Going Going Gone’ On ‘Idol’ Finale

Maddie Poppe’s voice is truly one of a kind! The ‘American Idol’ finalist performed an amazing rendition of ‘Going Going Gone’ on night one of the ‘Idol’ finale, proving that she could very well be the next winner!

Maddie Poppe’s new song “Going Going Gone” is such a great track. The 20-year-old singer hit the stage for the first time on night one of the American Idol finale to perform her brand-new single and killed it. Maddie’s voice sounded amazing. You could tell she was embracing this incredible moment and gave it all she had. Luke Bryan told Maddie she looked the “most comfortable” compared to the other two finalists. Lionel Richie gushed that she did a “fabulous job.” Next, Maddie took a risk and performed her original song “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up.” While the other two finalists performed well-known songs, Maddie stayed in her element. Her risk paid off. The performance was absolutely beautiful.

Maddie will be performing three songs total on night one of the American Idol finale. On the second night of the finale, she’ll perform alongside the other top two finalists, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett, with Bebe Rexha. Maddie will also perform “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie with Kermit the Frog. Talk about a dream come true!

Before the finale, Maddie opened up about how American Idol has changed her life. She’s not looking for fame. She just wants to make and sing music forever. “I mean, really, it was never about being famous to me, I just really want to make a career out of this and do this for the rest of my life, and, man, it’s just crazy looking back at myself six months ago,” Maddie told reporters, including HollywoodLife. “I wanted to give up. I mean, I didn’t know what I was going to do next, and I just thought when is my saving grace gonna come through? Is this gonna work out for me or not? I was at college and kind of struggling, not knowing what to do, kind of settling for something I didn’t really want to do, writing songs when I needed to be paying attention in class, you know? But now I’m here and I just can’t even believe it. If I would’ve known then what I know now, man I wouldn’t believe myself if you had told me this six months ago, so that’s very cool.”