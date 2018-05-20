Maddie Poppe Wows Performing Stunning New Song ‘Going Going Gone’ On ‘Idol’ Finale
Maddie Poppe’s voice is truly one of a kind! The ‘American Idol’ finalist performed an amazing rendition of ‘Going Going Gone’ on night one of the ‘Idol’ finale, proving that she could very well be the next winner!
Maddie Poppe’s new song “Going Going Gone” is such a great track. The 20-year-old singer hit the stage for the first time on night one of the American Idol finale to perform her brand-new single and killed it. Maddie’s voice sounded amazing. You could tell she was embracing this incredible moment and gave it all she had. Luke Bryan told Maddie she looked the “most comfortable” compared to the other two finalists. Lionel Richie gushed that she did a “fabulous job.” Next, Maddie took a risk and performed her original song “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up.” While the other two finalists performed well-known songs, Maddie stayed in her element. Her risk paid off. The performance was absolutely beautiful.
Maddie will be performing three songs total on night one of the American Idol finale. On the second night of the finale, she’ll perform alongside the other top two finalists, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett, with Bebe Rexha. Maddie will also perform “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie with Kermit the Frog. Talk about a dream come true!