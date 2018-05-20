Kesha Brings Bohemian Vibes To BBMAs in Gorgeous Nude Dress

Slay, Kesha, slay! The ‘Praying’ singer took the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet by storm in one super cool look. Forever obsessing over Kesha’s look!

Kesha is the ultimate bohemian queen! The 31-year-old singer showed up to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a stunning nude dress with gorgeous embellishments and a floral fringe shawl. Her long blonde hair fell in loose waves, and she topped off her beautiful look with a hat and nude boots. Don’t you just love how Kesha always dares to be different? There’s no one else in the world like Kesha!

Kesha will be hitting the stage during the show with Macklemore. They’ll be performing “Good Old Days” at the BBMAs. The song is from Macklemore’s 2017 solo album Gemini, but this is only the second time these two artists have performed it publicly. Kesha and Macklemore are set to go on their joint tour together, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, starting in June 2018. “I’ve taken ownership of myself. I’m taking control of my life and my name and the music it’s attached to. I’m not, like, a sad sap now. There are a couple of ballads, but my show is still extremely fun. I’m not going to be less crazy. There’s an awesome band, and there’s dancing and glitter. That’s a promise I will keep — there will always be glitter.” she teased to Cosmopolitan about the tour.

Kesha released her latest album, Rainbow, in Aug. 2017. It was her first album since her legal battle with Dr. Luke, the disgraced former producer whom Kesha has accused of sexual and emotional abuse. “I would write, and pain would turn into art, and the art would turn into healing, and the heal­ing turned into a record,” she told Cosmopolitan about the album. Stay strong, Kesha. We all stand behind you!