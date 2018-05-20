Jennifer Lopez Blows Fans Away With Epic Performance Of ‘Dinero’ At Billboard Awards

Jennifer Lopez was on FIRE at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards! Performing ‘Dinero,’ the star’s vocals & energy were off the charts, and we loved her boss outfit! Leave it to J.Lo to give fans one of the best shows of the night!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, always gives a memorable performance, and her set at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 was no exception! In one FIERCE performance, the star danced and sang her heart out, all while looking like a total goddess — and her audience could not get enough. J.Lo sang her new song “Dinero” on a gold, money-themed stage, and she totally brought it. During her spot, the superstar also appeared with DJ Khaled, although Cardi B, who is also featured on the song, did not attend the show.

The high-energy performance began with DJ Khaled on stage smoking a pipe while chilling on a couch surrounded by money. He suddenly called out for “J.Lo,” and she magically appeared on stage looking like a total boss. Rocking a crystal corset with white wide-leg pants and black long gloves, Jennifer sang her heart out as Khaled flung faux dollar bills into the air. But not only did Jen sing, she also danced along with her many male backup dancers who were were wearing all black. At one point, they even lifted her up and she sang upside down for a few seconds — only J.Lo, right?

Behind her, gold lights flashed as gold bars were projected onto the stage. During Cardi’s part of the song, a screen showed a pre-recorded segment, and by the time it was Jennifer’s part once again, she had pulled off a costume change! For the last part of the performance, the star wore a white suit and hat and she kicked EVERYTHING up a notch! And just like that, gold confetti went flying everywhere!

Jennifer was just at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 26 where she premiered another new song, “El Anillo,” and also delivered a show-stopping performance. During her set, she stunned in a goddess-like headdress and bejeweled bodysuit! She hadn’t performed at the Billboard Music Awards, however, in four years — the last time being in 2014 when she also received the Icon Award. So tonight was an extra special treat for fans!

Jen has always made a splash at the Billboard Awards. Not only did she received the Icon Award four years ago, she also has five nominations under her belt — including for best new artist back in 1999! Just earlier this week, on May 17, Jennifer dropped new track “Dinero” with Cardi B, 25, and DJ Khaled, 42, and the song is a total summer jam — but else would you expect from the superstar trio?