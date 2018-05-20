Jennifer Lopez Looks Flawless In Tiny Bra Top, Velvet & Snakeskin At Billboard Awards

There may have been a royal wedding this weekend, but we were bowing down to Jennifer Lopez at the Billboard Awards! See her outfit below!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, continues to look gorgeous on every red carpet she steps foot on, and the Billboard Awards were no exception. The superstar singer hit the red carpet wearing a long sleeved red snakeskin shirt and tiny bra top! WOW! The low-cut outfit was super sexy! She also showed off her signature toned legs with a thigh-high slit in her leather snakeskin skirt! She accessorized with AS29 diamond earrings. The exact look was described by designer Roberto Cavalli as a “burgundy crocodile printed leather skirt with a matching shirt and bra in crocodile quilted silk velvet.” Yassss, girl!

Scott Barnes did her makeup using her new collaboration with INGLOT Cosmetics. For her glow, J-Lo and Scott like to use the Boogie Down Bronze Freedom System Bronzing Powder in Golden Sun paired with the Freedom System HD Pressed Powder in Nude 1. They use Freedom System HD Highlighter Trio in Gold Dust on her cheekbones to highlight. Jennifer’s favorite nude is the her lipstick in shade Flor. She has worn it on multiple occasions in 2018, and pumped it up for this carpet with some shiny gloss.

Her new short bob had a ton of texture and great dimension thanks to her gorgeous highlights. She rocked dark pink eye makeup to match her maroon outfit, and looked so gorgeous! Jennifer is performing her brand new single “Dinero” during the show!

Jennifer just looked lovely in a lavender mini dress at the Latin Billboard Awards, which were in late April. There, she wore sleek and straight hair extensions that were down to her knees!