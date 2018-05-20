Jenna Dewan Looks Hot As Ever In Leather Mini Dress At Billboard Awards

Single and sexy as ever! Jenna Dewan hit the Billboard Music Awards solo on May 20, and we’re totally loving her look. See the pics here!

Jenna Dewan always looks on-fire, and that was no different when she attended the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. The newly single starlet was on-hand as a presenter, but she looked like the star of the show when she walked the red carpet in a strapless, black leather Zuhair Murad dress. The teeny outfit allowed Jenna to put her fabulous legs on display, and included fringe and studded detail. She paired the look with a straight, sleek bob, dark eye makeup and amazing, open-toed black heels with studs. SO gorgeous!

It’s been quite a few months for Jenna, who announced she and her husband, Channing Tatum, would be separating after nine years of marriage at the beginning of April. The couple released a joint statement, vowing that they’re still best friends who love each other, but revealing that they need to be on “different paths” for now. They also assured fans that they will continue to be the best parents they can to their adorable daughter Everly, 4. The split came as quite a shock, since Channing and Jenna always seemed like a rock-solid couple.

Since the announcement, Jenna has kept busy while promoting the second season of her new show, World of Dance, with Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. In fact, she attended the BBMAs with Derek as promo for the premiere on May 29. It’s an especially exciting week for the cast, as it was recently confirmed that WOD has been picked up for a third season, as well!

Meanwhile, Jenna will be surrounded by star power at the Billboard Awards, with celebs like Ariana Grande, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Janet Jackson and many more slated to perform. It’s going to be an epic night!