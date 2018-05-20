Janet Jackson Celebrates #MeToo & Time’s Up Movement In Powerful Icon Speech At BBMAs

Bow down! Janet Jackson used her Billboard Music Awards Icon Award speech to give a powerful message of support to the #MeToo and Time’s Up Movements. We’ve go the video.

Janet Jackson was the queen of the evening at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, receiving the Icon Award for her decades long pop career. The 52-year-old delivered an electrifying performance that included a dance heavy number led off by her hit “Nasty” before receiving the trophy and giving a powerful speech about how much the honor meant to her in the light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. “For all the challenges, we live at a glorious moment in history. it’s a moment when at long last women have made it clear that we will no long er be controlled, manipulated or abused. I stand with those women and those men equally outraged by discrimination who support us in heart and mind,” she told the audience to loud cheers.

The soft-spoken singer got a standing O and chants of “Janet” before she could even begin speaking! She concluded her speech by showcasing her deep religious faith. “Everything we lack, God has in abundance, Compassion, sensitivity, patience and a boundless love. So again. I want to thank all of you for this honor and I thank God for giving me the precious energy that lives my life as an artist who seeks my capacity to love,” Janet revealed.

Janet’s career took off way back in 1986 with the groundbreaking quintuple platinum album Control, which set her apart from famous brother Michael. The title track, “Nasty,” “When I Think Of You” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately” all went on to become massive hits and she owned MTV with her energetic dance videos. Janet followed it up with an even bigger smash album Rhythm Nation 1814 in 1989. She churned out hits throughout the 1990s and is still touring today to thrilled audiences around the world.

After rocking the stage with her incredible performance, @JanetJackson accepts the 2018 #BBMAs Icon Award! #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/S7nDbrGJQI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Janet’s massive career put her family plans on hold, and she finally had her first baby at age 50. She gave birth to son Eissa El Mana on Jan. 3, 2017 defying the odds of becoming a parent so late in life. Sadly her five-year marriage to Qatari billionaire Wissam El Mana, 43, collapsed just three months later but the pair have managed to co-parent their son.

In a rare interview, she told Billboard on May 17 that “My son, even in his short 17 months on the planet, has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless. And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else,” the singer revealed. “Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”