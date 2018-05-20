Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson & 13 More Of The Hunkiest ‘American Idol’ Contestants Ever

‘American Idol’ has had some seriously hunky guys hit the stage over the years. From season 16’s Cade Foehner and Caleb Lee Hutchinson to old faves like Kris Allen, these are the hottest ‘Idol’ men ever!

It’s hard to believe American Idol season 16 is already coming to a close. This entire season has been an incredible ride and featured some very cute eye candy. First and foremost, the ABC revival introduced us to the one and only Cade Foehner, 21. The hottie stole hearts everywhere with his rock star vibes and sexy look, especially that long hair! He made us swoon all season long until he was eliminated. Sorry, ladies, he’s a taken man. Cade is currently dating top 3 finalist Gabby Barrett, 18!

Cade’s not the only hunky singer of season 16. Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19, has transformed into quite the stud over the course of his American Idol journey. In April 2018, Caleb revealed that he had lost 70 pounds since first auditioning for the show in Aug. 2017. With every passing day, Caleb just keeps getting cuter and cuter! His swoonworthy voice only adds to his stud factor! Garrett Jacobs, 18, and Trevor Holmes, 28, also made our hearts melt this season. When judge Katy Perry, 33, has a crush on you — looking at you, Trevor! — you know you’re good-looking.

American Idol has had its fair share of sexy winners over the years. Who can forget the adorable Kris Allen, 32, who won the eighth season? Or the super cute David Cook, 35, who won the seventh season? Watching these winners perform is always such a treat! Other notable cuties from previous Idol seasons include Todrick Hall, 33, Ace Young, 37, Bo Bice, 42, Chris Daughtry, 38, and so many more. Take a look at more of the hunky American Idol contestants who have graced us with their presence in our gallery now! Prepare to swoon!