21 Most Revealing Billboard Music Awards Dresses Of All-Time: J.Lo, Selena Gomez & More

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are here, and as we wait to see what the stars rock on the red carpet this year, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest looks of all-time!

Some of the biggest names in music will be in attendance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and while the focus of the show is, of course, music…we’ll also be keeping an eye on the fashion! The attendees at this year’s show have a lot to live up to, as various women have SLAYED the red carpet in years’ past. Since the BBMAs are a bit more of a fun, low-key show, the ladies can really push the limit when it comes to their style, and those in the gallery above have done just that in recent years!

Jennifer Lopez will be at the Billboard Awards to perform this year, and she’s no stranger to the fun event. J.Lo is always known to push the envelope and take fashion risks, and she wore one of the most buzzed-about looks of all-time when she showed up to the 2015 BBMAs in a completely sheer dress. The ensemble featured carefully placed beading which covered up the NSFW areas, but Jen’s abs, legs and cleavage were on full display in the outfit. SUPER hot!

We also HAVE to talk about two of Selena Gomez’s incredible and sexy Billboard Awards looks. In 2011, she showed up in a long black dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit and cutouts by her waist. Amazing! Then, in 2013, Sel rocked a long, white gown that had a similar slit, as well as a diagonal cutout across the entire front of the dress. Slay, girl!

Click through the gallery above to check out more of the hottest and most revealing BBMAs looks of all-time! And make sure to check back here for full coverage of the 2018 show!