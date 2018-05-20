Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Cleavage In Crazy Low Cut Gold Gown At Billboard Awards

All that glitters isn’t gold, but Hailey Baldwin was showing off some 24k magic at the BBMAs. Shawn Mendes’s biggest wowed the red carpet in a gown with an incredibly low-plunging neckline! Hot.

While her outfit wasn’t as elaborate as the Tommy Hilfiger gown she wore at the Met Gala earlier in the month, Hailey Baldwin was still a sight to behold when she arrived at the red carpet for the 2018 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. Ahead of the May 20 event, the 21-year-old model turned heads and dropped jaws, wearing a wearing what looked like to be a dress made out of all the gold in Fort Knox. She was also going to catch everyone’s eyes with that plunging neckline, as her bare chest was barely covered by the elegant fabric. What an incredible look!

Hailey’s appearance at the BBMAs isn’t that surprising, as the man rumored to be her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 19, is scheduled to perform his song “Youth” with Khalid, 20. Hailey and Shawn were reportedly “making out” at a MTV Europe Music Awards after-party in November 2017, after he and Hailey spent the prior Halloween cuddled close at Kendall Jenner’s spooky bash. The two were PDA’ing it up during the night, leading some to think it was time to sound the “New Couple Alert.”

Then, Hailey and Shawn arrived at the 2018 Met Gala together, showing up hand-in-hand at the May 7 event. The two seemingly confirmed their rumored romance by posing for pictures together. However, was this all just a horrible tease? With everyone buzzing about their “relationship,” Shawn seemingly hit the brakes on this alleged romance. “No, we were not making our big debut,” Shawn told PEOPLE. “We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.”

“Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit,” he told PEOPLE, sinking so many people’s ships with one single blow. “I was thrilled to be able to go with her.” Was Shawn being coy? Or do these two just have a very affectionate friendship? Fans will have to wait and see what happens when/if these two reunite for a BBMA after-party.