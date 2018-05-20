Gabby Barrett Hits All The Right Notes Performing New Song ‘Rivers Deep’ On ‘Idol’ Finale

This is it! Gabby Barrett took the stage on night one of the ‘American Idol’ finale and performed a show-stopping rendition of her original song ‘Rivers Deep.’ This was just one of three performances by Gabby!

Gabby Barrett, 18, hit the stage and gave off so many Carrie Underwood vibes during her American Idol finale performance of her brand-new song, “Rivers Deep.” The song is the single Gabby will sing if she wins American Idol! Gabby belted out the track effortlessly. The song was released ahead of the finale, but this was Gabby’s first time performing it! Once she got over those first performance jitters, Gabby killed it!

The Pittsburgh native truly slayed during her second performance. She sang Miranda Lambert’s “Little Red Wagon.” She performed the song earlier this season, but this latest performance was even better! Katy called the performance “awesome!” Gabby took things to a whole new level with her last performance. She sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.” The lead singer of Journey, Steve Perry, was actually in the audition and said Gabby’s rendition was the “most amazing version I’ve ever heard.”

Gabby is up against Caleb Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe. If she wins, she’ll be ABC’s first-ever American Idol winner. On night two of the finale, Gabby will perform alongside the other two finalists with Bebe Rexha. She will also hit the stage with judge Luke Bryan and perform “Most People Are Good.”

Guess what? Gabby’s new beau and fellow top 5 finalist Cade Foehner was there to perform as well! The two finalists found love during their American Idol journey, and they’re just too cute.”There is something very different about his voice,” Gabby gushed about Cade to reporters. “I have never seen anyone with such a natural stage presence like his either.”

Ahead of the finale, Gabby was asked what it would feel like to her to win American Idol. “It’s really hard for me to process, honestly,” she told HollywoodLife and other reporters. “This is so crazy to me because I remember just walking in on my audition and now I’m two spots away from the title, unbelievable. I mean, God willing, I’m gonna put it in the Lord’s hands and see what happens, and if I win I mean, hopefully I’ll be the next American Idol. We’ll see!”