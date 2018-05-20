Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Show PDA With Cute Hug On ‘Idol’ Finale After Confirming Romance

Now that was adorable! ‘American Idol’ couple Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner couldn’t help but show their new love during night one of the finale on May 20. It was the hug seen around the world!

Gabby Barrett, 18, and Cade Foehner, 21, are officially the cutest! The couple, who met as finalists on American Idol, are in the midst of a new romance and showed off major PDA during the first installment of the season 16 finale. After her second performance of the night, Gabby headed back to the lounge where the rest of the top 10 finalists, including Cade, were waiting. Host Ryan Seacrest, 43, asked if there was “someone special in there [who was] going to give her a little hug.” It looked like Gabby was going to hug fellow top 3 finalist Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19, but she changed her mind and hugged her new boyfriend when she heard what Ryan said!

Cade and Gabby had the biggest smiles on their faces during their adorable PDA moment. After the hug, Ryan declared that Cade and Gabby are the “second most talked-about couple this weekend — after the royals.” You got that right, Ryan! Don’t you love how Ryan totally ships this pair? Cade and Gabby need a couple name at this point.

Fans have become obsessed with Gabby and Cade as a couple ever since HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the finalists were seen holding hands at an after-party. Ryan then outed their romance on live television during Disney night. After Cade’s performance of “Kiss the Girl,” Ryan asked whether or not Cade was thinking of anyone special. While Cade just said “possibly,” Ryan then joked, “I thought I saw someone in the lounge paying very close attention.”

Earlier in the season, Gabby gushed about Cade to reporters, including HollywoodLife. “There is something very different about his voice,” she said. “I have never seen anyone with such a natural stage presence like his either… Like ever! So he has got it all!”