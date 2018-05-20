Demi Lovato Slays The BBMA 2018 Red Carpet In Plunging Leopard-Print Gown

Demi Lovato just arrived on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, and of course, she looks stunning! The singer donned a plunging leopard print dress. See her outfit here!

Demi Lovato just took our breath away on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet! The 25-year-old singer rocked a leopard print dress with a very deep neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to the Las Vegas event. The chiffon gown also featured a thigh-high slit that gave a peek at her leg and black peep-toe pumps. The “Confident” songstress also wore gold hoop earrings by Melinda Maria. Her makeup consisted of a nude lip and sharp contour, and she slicked back her dark locks to complete her beauty look. She looks amazing!

She’s already set the bar pretty high, but we’re sure she’ll stun us again when she takes the stage later in the night! The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress is scheduled to perform during the awards show with Christina Aguilera, 37. The pair previously teamed up to drop their empowerment anthem, “Fall In Line” on May 16. The track is the third single off Xtina’s forthcoming album, Liberation, which drops on June 15. The song follows her first two singles, “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, and “Twice.” We can’t wait to see these two powerhouses belt their track out live!

Demi also scored three nominations at the 2018 BBMAs. She has nods for Top Female Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Song for her Cheat Codes collaboration, “No Promises,” and Top Social Artist, which is one of the two fan-voted categories. However, Demi has MAJOR competition in that last category as she’s going up against two previous title-holders. Justin Bieber reigned supreme in this distinction, having won six times in a row from 2011-2016. He was eventually dethroned in 2017 by BTS, who became the first K-pop group to ever be nominated for and to win a BBMA. Both Justin and BTS are nominated again, so the Lovatics have a lot of work to do if they want their queen to win.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.