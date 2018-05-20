Christina Aguilera Looks Like A Boss In Pinstripe Trench Coat Dress At The Billboard Awards

Christina Aguilera has arrived on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet and she looks incredible! The singer rocked a black pinstripe dress for the Las Vegas event. See her cool look here!

Christina Aguilera looks amazing at the Billboard Music Awards! The 37-year-old singer arrived on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20, and we can’t get over her outfit. She rocked a black pinstripe trench-coat dressed that she cinched in at the waist with a chunky belt. The ensemble also featured a long train for a more dramatic effect. She kept her platinum hair pulled back into a tight bun. Her makeup look was completed with a nude lip, and a subtle smokey eye. She kept her shoes simple with pointed black pumps. What a boss!

Xtina definitely nailed her red carpet look, which just makes us even more excited to see what she wears when she hits the stage during the show. The “Genie In A Bottle” hitmaker will be teaming up with Demi Lovato, 25, for a live performance of their new collab, “Fall In Line.” The empowerment anthem was previously dropped on May 16, which was just enough time for fans to get hyped for the pair to share the spotlight at the awards show. The Billboard Music Award winner gushed about partnering with Demi in Billboard‘s May 5 issue. “We went through a few names of women. I needed a belty singer, and [Demi] took it to the next level,” she said. “I almost cried when I first heard her on the record.”

The song is the third release off Christina’s upcoming eighth album Liberation, which is expected to drop on June 15. The track follows her first two singles, “Accelerate” which featured Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, and her newest powerhouse ballad “Twice.”

This will be the first time that we see any of the pop icon’s newest songs performed live, but it certainly won’t be the last. The “Dirrty” songstress announced that she’ll be going on tour for the first time in a decade to celebrate the forthcoming LP. The Liberation Tour kicks off on Sept. 25, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida, and will make a total of 22 stops across the United States.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.