Chrissy Teigen & John Legend: 1st Pic Of Their Baby Boy Revealed — See Adorable Newborn

What a cutie! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend have officially unveiled their newborn son to the world, and his debut is beyond precious! See the little one’s first photo here and prepare for cuteness overload!

Baby Legend has made his first appearance — and he’s JUST as adorable as we all had imagined! Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, shared their baby son’s first pic via Instagram on May 20, and we are already totally in love with the cutie! He also strongly resembles big sister Luna Simone, 2, when she was that age, so we can only imagine these two will look more and more like twins as they get older. We definitely hope there’s more pics of the little angel coming soon!

The photo of the gorgeous little boy was paired with a caption that revealed the newborn’s name! “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens,” the proud mama wrote. “We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” Aww!

Chrissy announced her son’s arrival via Twitter late at night on May 16 with a single tweet. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she wrote along with baby bottle and high five smiley emojis. The infant arrived early, as he wasn’t due until June, but it looks like both baby AND mom were ready for his birth. After all, just one week earlier, Chrissy had declared she was “over” being pregnant.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on May 9. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.” After one fan commented that it seemed Chrissy had been pregnant for “three years,” the model replied, “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early. I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.” The wait is officially over now though and we cannot wait to see more precious pics of the newly-expanded family!