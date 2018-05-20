Camila Cabello Rocks Brand New Single ‘Sangria Wine’ At Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Awards were a night full of music, including a performance from the one and only Camila Cabello, who rocked out to her hit, ‘Sangria Wine,’ with Pharrell.

Camila Cabello took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and she absolutely killed it during her performance of “Sangria Wine,” for which she was joined by Pharrell Williams. The gorgeous singer sounded amazing as she belted out the track, which she just released as a single on May 18, all while showing off her talented dance moves. For the performance, she wore skintight black pants with a curve-hugging, leather top, changing things up a bit from her red carpet look earlier in the night. “Sangria Wine” has always been a fan-favorite Camila track that she performs on tour, so she finally decided to gift her loyal followers with the studio version…and this AMAZING television rendition! She also threw in a bit of her chart-topping song, “Havana,” at the end, too!

Camila made the quick stop at the BBMAs in the midst of opening for Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour. The tour just kicked off earlier this month, and the ladies performed two shows in Pasadena, California on May 18 and 19 before Camila’s big night at the Billboard Awards. During the concert, Camila performs her opening set, and later, along with fellow opener, Charli XCX, joins Taylor onstage for a rendition of the 28-year-old’s hit “Shake It Off.” Talk about girl power, am I right!?

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been almost a year and a half since Fifth Harmony announced Camila would be leaving the group to pursue solo endeavors. Since then, she’s had a song, “Havana,” reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and she released her debut album in January.

Along with performing, Camila is up for four awards at the BBMAs: Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Collaboration (“Havana”) and Billboard Chart Achievement (fan-voted). Win or lose, it’s sure to be a great night for her!